Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.43% from the stock’s current price.
Aurora Mobile Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Mobile
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.