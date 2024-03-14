Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on May 30th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5488 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

