Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on May 30th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5488 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.
Aviva Company Profile
