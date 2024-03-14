Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on May 30th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5488 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.