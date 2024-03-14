Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $306.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

