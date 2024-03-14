Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $306.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

