B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

