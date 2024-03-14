B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,073,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,822.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,609,433 shares of company stock valued at $751,592,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.