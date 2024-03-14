B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

