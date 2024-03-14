B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

