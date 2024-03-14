B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 94,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 5.4 %

MMM stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

