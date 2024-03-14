B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,928 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

