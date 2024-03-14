B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,393 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.62 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

