B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.46 and its 200-day moving average is $458.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

