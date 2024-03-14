B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

