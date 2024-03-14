BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Raised to GBX 1,450 at Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,290.50 ($16.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.27. The company has a market cap of £39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,137.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). Also, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,706. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.