Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

