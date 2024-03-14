Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.15

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 7283618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.