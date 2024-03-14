Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,122 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $137.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.