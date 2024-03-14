Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 2,741 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $30.21.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. Xencor’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

