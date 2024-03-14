Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.06. 5,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Free Report) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.