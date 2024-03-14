Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £170,046.58 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.28), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($217,868.78).
Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 671.50 ($8.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,196.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 650.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 686.08 ($8.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 576.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
