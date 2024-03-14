Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.43. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

