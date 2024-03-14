Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $102.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

