Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $639,629.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

