Benchmark Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $4.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $85.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $147,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

