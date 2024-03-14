Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.
CLS Stock Performance
Shares of CLI opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.46 million, a PE ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 0.96. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.54.
About CLS
