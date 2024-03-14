Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.46 million, a PE ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 0.96. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.54.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

