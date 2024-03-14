Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NYSE:BIG opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.34.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
