Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) vs. Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Head to Head Comparison

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chain Bridge I has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Chain Bridge I shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Chain Bridge I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $330.85 million 2.27 -$3.92 million ($0.45) -14.98 Chain Bridge I N/A N/A $10.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Chain Bridge I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chain Bridge I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Chain Bridge I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chain Bridge I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.13%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Chain Bridge I.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Chain Bridge I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -8.09% -4.01% Chain Bridge I N/A -172.16% 4.57%

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Chain Bridge I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests. Chain Bridge I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

