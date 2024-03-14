Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Sells $222,000.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.9 %

BLKB opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,459.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,316,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

