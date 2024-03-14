Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Sells $453,722.07 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $453,722.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

