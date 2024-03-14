BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

