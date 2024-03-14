Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.55. 312,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,069,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Brera Trading Up 14.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.
About Brera
Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
