Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.55. 312,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,069,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Brera Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.