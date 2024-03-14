Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $248.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In related news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $28,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $245,721. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

