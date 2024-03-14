Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $205.27

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $7,616,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 21,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 23,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,018,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $171.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a twelve month low of $149.92 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

