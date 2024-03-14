Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $210.25

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $200.86 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.