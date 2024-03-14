Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $85.43

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $280,866.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $471,043.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $280,866.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,223.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $5,556,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

