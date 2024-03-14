Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $60.71

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Ciena stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

