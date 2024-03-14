Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $62.83

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,381. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.