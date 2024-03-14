Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $177.29

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $169.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FirstService has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in FirstService by 4,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

