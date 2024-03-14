Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $7.61

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of ULCC opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,970 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

