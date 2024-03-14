Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Target Price at $476.35

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.35.
MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA opened at $475.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $340.28 and a 1 year high of $479.14.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
