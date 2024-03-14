Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $6.59

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

