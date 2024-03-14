Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $143.18

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $131.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.