Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $62.20

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $59.54 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

