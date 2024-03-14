Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

PAA stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

