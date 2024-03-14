Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Price Target at $105.60

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $112.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.