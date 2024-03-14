Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Renasant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNST

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 373,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,039 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.