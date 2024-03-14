Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $82.30

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

