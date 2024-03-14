Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) PT at $34.40

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

