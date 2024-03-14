Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $408.98

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.98.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $392.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

