Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $109.20

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $124.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

